Penticton groups soon can apply for Growing Communities funds

Photo: Casey Richardson

Local community and sports groups will be able to apply for a share of more than $700,000 in funding for new amenities on City property starting next week.

The City of Penticton shared in a news release Friday that groups will soon be able to apply for Growing Communities funds.

“We know Penticton is fortunate to have a host of groups that are always looking to strengthen our community and we wanted to create a process that allows them to put forward their ideas," Angela Campbell, the City of Penticton’s director of finance and administration said.

“This process aims to see the funds distributed fairly and equitably and create a lasting impact on the city.”

Staff's proposal for the process to be shown before council on Tuesday will recommend for the process to consider applications in two phases, with the first opening in October and a final decision on approved projects coming next year.

There will be a recommended one-month window for applications in phase one of the program. Applications would be reviewed by staff and presented back to council for referral to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee (PRAC). Then the PRAC would review the submitted projects and make a recommendation of short-listed projects to Council to proceed to phase two.

Phase two would consist of a four-month application window to allow the short-listed groups time to work with city staff to properly finalize details, estimate and verify costs, and have project designs prepared.

"As this application process will be extensive, applicant groups will be required to work with City staff to ensure all project considerations are met prior to submission," the city added.

The funds are part of the $7.1 million grant received from the province through the Growing Communities Fund earlier this year.

Council gave the green light earlier this year for 20 per cent of the grant to be used to fund existing projects that may face inflationary costs.