Penticton RCMP looking for help identifying catalytic converter theft caught on camera

Contributed Penticton RCMP

The Penticton RCMP are hoping someone will be able to identify the suspect vehicle and individuals captured on video surveillance overnight Wednesday, relating to overnight catalytic converter theft.

Police said suspects drove around the 3000 block of Paris Street in a silver 4-door sedan, scoping out a target vehicle where they could easily remove its catalytic converter, an increasingly common theft in the South Okanagan.

Once they found a car, the sedan dropped off one of their passengers at around 12:30 a.m., who approached the vehicle and began to remove the part. The video shows the sedan driving around the neighbourhood before collecting the passenger shortly thereafter, along with the stolen car parts.

“There have been several recent instances of the theft of catalytic converters in the South Okanagan," Cpl. James Grandy said in a press release.

“Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, targeted for their precious metals and black-market value. We’re encouraging anyone who sees anything suspicious, in particular people seen loitering in parking lots, or someone peering underneath vehicles, to call police.”

According to the Ministry of Public Safety, ICBC claims for catalytic converter thefts in B.C. have climbed from 89 in 2017 to 1,953 in 2021.

ICBC claim costs for catalytic converters during the same time increased from $356,950 in 2017 to $4,059,081 in 2021.

Catalytic converters have become a common target in recent years because they contain valuable precious metals, including palladium, platinum and rhodium. At a scrapyard, they can range in value from $100 to over $1,000.