New vegan bistro takes over historic Front Street spot in Penticton

Photo: StillFood Bistro

The former site of Penticton's Wild Scallion restaurant has a new operation, styling itself StilFood Bistro & Cappuccino Bar and offering vegan fare.

StillFood took over the space on Front Street this spring, after Wild Scallion announced in April it would close following roughly 12 years of service.

Locals Theresa Payton and chef Tyson Still have taken ownership of the historic building, and are looking forward to sharing their food vision with the downtown community and beyond, describing the menu as a "wide variety of sweet and savory," with options for everyone.

"Our focus is on serving fresh and healthy plant-based fare with an extensive espresso menu, featuring Tug 6 coffee. We’re fortunate to be in the interior of the province, amongst agricultural growers and winemakers, which is especially exciting from a chef’s point of view," said chef Still in a press release issued Friday.



“We are extremely proud of the food we serve and the care taken by our staff in plating out every dish we prepare. There’s no better way to show this pride then with an open concept kitchen, so that dinners can see and feel the great energy in our kitchen firsthand."

This Saturday is opening day, following a successful soft opening the weekend prior.

"We’re particularly excited about our Grand Opening Weekend landing on Father’s Day, Sunday June 18 and we want to extend a sincere invitation to all families to bring their fathers in. We will be offering 25 per cent off of all Dad’s meal," Still said, adding recommendations are recommended.

And Still said carnivores need not be afraid of their plant-based menu.

“Developing and preparing plant-based dishes is an exciting and in-demand genre of cuisine. We found that over 75 per cent of our patrons in our Salmon Arm location are individuals who are looking to include more plant-based meals and not are necessarily vegan," Still said.

"We opened our doors with the goal of creating a welcoming space where our community can come together and enjoy delicious food made from fresh ingredients. It’s been amazing to see how many people have already embraced our vision and made us feel like a part of the Penticton family.”

Patrons familiar with Wild Scallion should prepare to be surprised by a "totally transformed" space indoors. Still said he is excited to welcome the community and honour the history of 75 Front Street.

Find out more about StillFood online here.