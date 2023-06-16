Police, school district warning agains unofficial annual Penticton 'sunset party' grad celebration

Photo: Pixabay

Penticton's local police, fire, regional district and school district are strongly discouraging this year's batch of high school students celebrating the start of summer vacation to steer clear of an annual ritual they warn could be a wildfire hazard.

Known as the "sunset party," the unauthorized bonfire party tradition has historically taken place in secluded, remote spots near forests, including Carmi Road in Penticton and areas outside of Faulder near Summerland, which sometimes lack cell service.

The RCMP, Penticton Fire Department, Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and School District 67 are all urging kids not to do so this year, in light of risk to the kids' and the public's safety should a wildfire be sparked.



"We aim to enlighten students who may wish to participate in these types of events about the associated dangers,” said Cpl. James Grandy in a press release issued Friday.

“Parents and guardians need to understand these are unauthorized activities. Students who overlook these risks could be hit with hefty fines.”



School District 67 has explicitly stated that it does not endorse the Sunset Party event and is actively discouraging participation in the interest of student safety, according to Grandy's news release.

"The district stresses that these unsanctioned gatherings pose significant risks, and are neither part of the school's activities nor within the framework of its responsibility," the news release stated.

"The district is therefore urging parents and guardians to play a vital role in preventing their children from attending these events. By engaging in frank conversations about the dangers and potential legal consequences of participating, parents can significantly contribute to mitigating these unnecessary risks."

While a campfire ban in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the South Okanagan, has been temporarily lifted, open burning over a certain size is still prohibited, and campfires are only allowed in certain areas. Information on what is and is not allowed can be found here.