Penticton staff to seek up to $4.1M from council for potentially-needed pool repairs

Photo: Castanet file photo

A regularly scheduled maintenance period for the Penticton Community Centre pool will need to be extended by four weeks for necessary repairs, and city staff are seeking approval for up to $4.1 million in repairs.

City council will discuss the staff request at next week's meeting on June 20.

“As part of managing our assets, we regularly inspect our facilities and put plans in place to make needed repairs and upgrades,” said Anthony Haddad, the City of Penticton’s general manager for community services, in a press release issued Friday.

“After reviewing the Community Centre’s mechanical room, a number of high and medium term priority items were identified for attention that will require more time to address than the typical three-week closure will allow. The purpose of the extended closure is to get as much work done in one session to minimize further disruptions.”

According to the press release, infrastructure upgrades, with a total expected cost of $600,000, will include:

HVAC upgrades

Plumbing & Piping Modifications

Electrical Modifications

Other Required Repairs

"At the same time, a structural review of the three pools will be conducted to look into historic water loss and to take advantage of the extended closure if any further actions are needed," the press release adds, explaining that review will be an additional $50,000.

“This is a combination of needed work and preventative measures, as staff believe the best course of action is to tackle the work now and address any issues that may have not gotten proper attention,” said Haddad.

“The Community Centre pool is an important asset for a wide-range of people and we want to ensure it is properly maintained and prevent a long-term closure. Delaying the repairs and upgrades will result in more closures and costly measures down the road.”

The shutdown begins Aug. 12 and is scheduled to reopen on Oct. 2, and various user groups will be consulted about the timing.

“There’s no perfect time to do this work but our hope is by giving plenty of notice and trying to accomplish the needed repairs in one spell there won’t be more interruptions to the pool timetable,” he said.

If, after the review concludes, it becomes clear there are more repairs necessary, city staff are seeking pre-approval from council to fund any additional work from the emergency asset reserve up to $4.1 million.

That way, Haddad noted, any structural work could get underway immediately.

Other areas of the Community Centre will not be impacted. The fitness room is scheduled for its own regular maintenance from August 9 to 11 and will be closed at that time.