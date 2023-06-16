Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen employees earned collective $10M in 2022

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has released its financial remuneration statement for 2022, including the so-called "sunshine list" of employees who made $75,000 or more.

In total, 50 employees made the list, earning a collective $5 miilion. All employees overall earned a collective total of roughly $10 million including expenses.

The top five earners were:

Bill Newell, chief administrative officer: $192,118 plus $3,453 expenses

Mark Wood, manager of community services: $141,682 plus $1,746 expenses

Anton Wolf, building official: $141,264 plus $1,537 expenses

Jim Zaffino, manager of finance: $132,822 plus $1,331 expenses

Sean Vaisler, manager of emergency services: $124,265 plus $1,152 expenses

The highest-paid elected official was Mark Pendergraft, RDOS chair, earning $76,700 and claiming $9,766 in expenses. Most area directors averaged between $13,000 to $36,000 in remuneration, with alternate directors receiving far less.

The full financial disclosure document is available online here.