'Gruelling' overnight rescue ends in success for Penticton Search and Rescue at Skaha Bluffs

PENSAR crews responded at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call about an overdue climber, a 55-year-old Okanagan Falls resident.



The individual had gone climbing in the bluffs along with another person and was overdue by about seven hours. Police had located the climber's truck in the Skaha Park parking lot and requested PENSAR support find the pair.



Ron Berlie, search manager, said in a press release that 15 PENSAR members were deployed into the area at multiple access points, eventually finding the climber at 9:30 p.m., hanging from their harness five meters from the top of a cliff climbing feature called “Screeching Walls."

It appeared the climber had fallen earlier but, due to injuries, had been unable to extract themselves. PENSAR manager Randy Brown told Castanet another subject had gotten lost in the area, but was thankfully found yelling for help and uninjured nearby, and was able to be walked out of the hard-to-access area.

But the problem of the injured climber remained, in an extremely difficult location.

"Now that we had found the subject we were faced with the most difficult part of our operation, how to rescue the subject from cliff face and bring them out of the park," Berlie said.

"With darkness upon [us], difficult access in dangerous canyon terrain and not knowing the severity of the climbers injuries added to the urgency and complexity of the rescue."



Unfortunately, a nighttime air evacuation was not an option, as crews with that ability from the military or North Shore Rescue were busy elsewhere.

So, PENSAR personnel rolled up their sleeves and got to work. They carried in gear and began a rope rescue to bring the victim to the top of the canyon where they were then assessed by team medical personnel and packaged into a stretcher.

Over a gruelling five and a half hours, a dozen rescuers made a "slow methodical descent" through canyon trails using a number of rope systems.

Finally, in the early hours of morning Thursday, the climber was taken out of the park and transferred to the care of BCEHS staff.



"Our rope team and GSAR members worked methodically, with purpose and completed the task in a safe manner," Berlie said.

"We got the job done, team members were motivated and happy to have completed the rescue successfully. It’s what they train for and we put all of our assets to use in challenging terrain and it all paid off."

Manager Brown said the team was tired but in good spirits following the difficult rescue, one of the most challenging in his memory and proof of the incredible abilities of the volunteer team.



PENSAR wishes a speedy recovery to the climber.