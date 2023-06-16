Penticton, Summerland lift campfire bans

Photo: Jon Manchester

The City of Penticton and District of Summerland have both followed the BC Wildfire Service in lifting a campfire ban within municipal boundaries starting Friday at noon.

Improved conditions and favourable weather led to the decision.

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited until October 13 or until the orders are rescinded. For more information, click here.

"The City of Penticton reminds residents to be prepared for wildfire season by having an emergency plan in place, and applying FireSmart principles to their home and properties," reads a news release issued by the city Friday.

"For further information or to receive a free home assessment contact [email protected]"