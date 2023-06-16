Community group working on reopening century-old Adra tunnel on KVR trail above Naramata

Casey Richardson

“As you walk through the tunnel, it's almost like you're going back through the journey of the KVR.”

After two years of work on the historic Adra Tunnel on the KVR Trail above Naramata, a group of passionate Penticton and Naramata residents are getting closer to its reopening.

The Woodwackers 2.0 began as an informal group of local individuals who donated their time, expertise and equipment to get the tunnel open again.

“This group came together with a desire to open the tunnel and a frustration that our over 100-year-old tunnel was sitting in disrepair,” Louise Kozier, a member of the Woodwackers 2.0 said.

“So we worked collaboratively with the RDOS and other contractors in the government to sort of pool funds, resources, and expertise, so that we can find a way to open the tunnel. It's generations of people coming together. And it looks like we're making really good progress.”

Their efforts kicked into gear after the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced that it would undertake a study to investigate the potential for reopening the tunnel last fall.

The local community started to work clearing out debris after the RDOS gave them the all-clear to move ahead.

“This project is ignited by a strong sense of community passion, generosity, and purpose from the Woodwackers 2.0 and their supporters to make what has been a seemingly impossible task become possible,” said Adrienne Fedrigo, Electoral Area “E” director, in a press release Friday.

“The Adra Tunnel has been closed to the public for more than 40 years,” added Mark Pendergraft, RDOS board chair.

“Now, after months of exploratory work, fully funded and initiated by private donations and overseen by the Regional District, the full potential of the KVR may once again become a reality.”

The 487-metre, horseshoe-curved tunnel was originally excavated in 1913 as part of the development of the Kettle Valley Railway. Rail operations ceased in the 1970s and the provincial government purchased the rail bed in 1990.

The Adra Tunnel was closed entirely in the early 1990s due to the unstable conditions.

Kozier said decades ago the first Woodwackers group, who were invested in preserving and protecting the trail network, had their vision initially to reopen the tunnel.

But when fires were deliberately set in the tunnel in 2010 and 2012 and destroyed all remaining timber supports, further deteriorating stability, it looked like the possibility had disappeared.

Some residents never gave up hope, and a second group was formed spanning generations and industries, which led to the resurgence of the work in the tunnel’s reopening after being closed for more than 40 years to the public.

Two Woodwackers 2.0 members took Castanet on an exclusive tour of the 109-year-old Adra Tunnel, which is still closed to the public, showing the work that had been completed.

The half-a-kilometre tunnel is full of history, carrying markings from the fires, a stamp from concrete work completed in 1947 and the last remnants of the wooden supports used in the original build. The ceiling of the tunnel towers 20 feet above.

“Over the last couple of years, people have been sort of lamenting the fact that we had a beautiful 100-year-old tunnel that was closed. And because of that, the accessibility of the trail wasn't optimal. And all of the potentials of the KVR wasn't really unlocked,” Kozier said.

The work completed so far has been thanks to private donations in excess of $300,000, which have been directed to assessing and preparing the tunnel for the next phase of engineering work.

Everything from historians to engineers, world-class miners, heavy equipment operators, developers and builders have all pitched in on the project, clearing out 2000 cubic meters of rock and debris.

Engineers have now entered the tunnel and completed the initial safety assessment and advanced feasibility work.

Recently the group was given the green light from the province of British Columbia to continue with the next stage phase of work.

“We've achieved a lot but there's a lot more to do. So from a financial point of view, we've got a shortfall of about another $300,000 which is going to the rest of the funding for the work that's needed,” Kozier said.

“We're starting to raise funds and plan ahead to fundraise for things like lighting because it's quite a dark tunnel, along with security measures, visitor infrastructures — such as signs, a parking area, picnic tables and a washroom. We've got a vision that this would become a tourist attraction in its own right, much like the Myra Canyon in Kelowna.”

Currently part of their team is working on doing some drilling to bolt the rock and shotcrete work, that's effectively going to stabilize the structure.

“In so many respects, this is just about far more than a tunnel. I mean, I think it is about honouring the past. It's a 100-year-old engineering feat that we believe should be enjoyed and celebrated today.”

Walking through the tunnel, Kozier said it’s like a journey through history in itself.

“I think that the history and the hours of work and determination and vision and dreams that have gone before us are really palpable as you go through that tunnel,” she added.

“And I look forward to people being able to enjoy that. I really think it's a tunnel that brings together our history and our heritage in this region, but also our future, in terms of what this area can represent for tourism, recreation, and people just getting out and about being active and connecting with our trails and in nature.”

Kozier said that what has made this project so special is that it was born in the community.

“We've been thrilled to have generations working together to repair the tunnel. We've had people in their 80s, from the original woodworkers, and even an individual that worked on the KVR as a brakeman back in the 1950s spent the day on an excavator helping us.”

Architects are now coming on-site to come up with renderings of what the trails could look like as a tourist destination, including amenities like a parking lot, picnic area and bathroom.

“So that people can come and enjoy the tunnel, whether or not they're biking or hiking on the trail.”

The group expects to be drilling, securing and strengthening the tunnel for the next six weeks. From there, they will then be looking for another green light from the provincial government to allow the tunnel to open.

Kozier said when the tunnel is officially back open, it's really important to their group that the original Woodwackers and people involved in constructing the tunnel and working on the KVR are some of the first people to go through the tunnel.

“It was humbling for me as I was walking through and seeing the literal blood, sweat and tears that happened over 100 years ago to create this tunnel and truly how that tunnel then led to the railway that built our community today.

“To be here now and have the opportunity to bring this back to life, I'm honoured to be a part of this and I'm humbled that the work of so many before us has allowed us to be at this point today and hope that we can share that for generations to come.”

The tunnel remains closed to the public as an active construction project. For more information on the project and to donate to it, head to the Woodwackers 2.0 website here.