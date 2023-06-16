100 Women Who Care society in Penticton donates to animals

Photo: 100 Women Who Care

Penticton's 100 Women Who Care group was back at it again this week, awarding more than $5,000 in total to deserving local non-profits.

The group, which meets four times yearly to hear pitches from local organizations in need of funds, met for their quarterly event at Little Engine Winery.

There, they heard pitches from three animal rescue and advocacy groups: Critteraid Animal Sanctuary, BC SPCA South Okanagan and Animal Lifeline Emergency Response (ALERT) team.

Pooled money from the 100 Women group was then allotted to the groups, gifting $4,200 to ALERT and $500 each to Critteraid and the SPCA.

For more information on 100 Women Who Care and how to get involved locally, click here.