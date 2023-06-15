Penticton Ribfest ready to feed the masses once again

Photo: Stock photo - Getty Images

Ribfest is on the horizon once again.

The Rotary Club of Penticton and Sunrise Rotary Club are presenting Ribfest 2023 on June 30-July 2 at Skaha Park.

“We’re excited to do this,” says Harpreet Sidhu, Ribfest co-chair.

“Ribfest has been a staple to the event scene in Penticton to open the summer season. This year will continue the tradition of a fun filled weekend of ribs, music and family fun.”

Proceeds from the Ribfest are going to the RRH oncology clinic expansion, which will assist cancer patients throughout the region with access to care in their community.

The Rotary Club of Penticton has committed to donating $100,000 over the next four years to the project.

Among the ways money will be raised through the Mega 50/50, which is already selling tickets online here. Rotarians will also be on hand at the Penticton Downtown Market on June 24 to sell tickets.

“We are expecting over 30,000 people to attend [Ribfest]. It’s an opportunity for Penticton to shine with individuals and businesses coming together. We wouldn’t be able to do this without our sponsors and volunteers,” said Sidhu.

Anyone interested in volunteering at Ribfest can email [email protected] Vendors can contact [email protected] For other information, email [email protected]