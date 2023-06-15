New board of directors unveiled at South Okanagan Women in Need Society

Photo: SOWINS New SOWINS board members and executive director Left to right (back row): Nancy Folkestad, Natalie Ferebee, Katie O?Kell, Liz Wilson and Cristina McEwan Left to right (front row): Brenda Baptiste, Liz Gomes, Sarah Wingfield and Holly Wakeman. Missing from the photo: Tracy Van Raes

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society has a new "dream team" of board members after their recent Annual General Meeting.

SOWINS, a non-profit organizaiton, helps women, children, youth and families throughout the South Okanagan escape violence and abuse. This week, a new board stepped up to join the cause.

“We are so pleased with the fantastic group of individuals that have come forward to join the SOWINS Board of Directors,” said Liz Gomes, SOWINS executive director, in a press release Thursday.

Gomes has been a part of the SOWINS team for 30 years.

“I have worked in almost all facets of our programs," Gomes said. "I was humbled and honoured to become the executive director at this point in my career."

New board members joining SOWINS include Tracy Van Raes, Natalie Ferebee, Sarah Wingfield, Cristina McEwan, Nancy Folkestad and Holly Wakeman. Returning board members are Liz Wilson, Brenda Baptiste and Katie O’Kell.

“We have a dynamic group of people who have come together to help continue to move SOWINS forward and provide the necessary services so needed in our community,” said Gomes.

The group reports it is excited to get to work.

A 24-hour crisis line, emergency sheltering, counselling services for women, youth and children, mobile outreach and community-based victim services programs are a few of the services SOWINS offers to those in need from Summerland to Osoyoos and Princeton.

To learn more about SOWINS or to donate today go to www.sowins.com