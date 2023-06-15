RDOS hosting electric vehicle information booths to help residents learn more

Photo: The Canadian Press

Those interested in learning more about the benefits of electric vehicles and the future of EVs will have a chance over the coming months with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The RDOS announced their plans to host electric vehicle (EV) information booths at various community events coming up.

Residents can visit the RDOS electric vehicle information booths to speak with staff and industry experts about how EVs work, the pros and cons of EVs, and the role EVs can play in strengthening communities and charging stations in the region.

The booths will feature prizes and games for the whole family and a competition to design a decal for the new RDOS Parks electric van.

"The goal of the electric vehicle campaign is to provide accurate information and foster a sense of excitement and involvement in the transition to a greener and more sustainable future for the region," Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Board Chair, said in a press release. "With EV use rapidly rising and the ongoing transition of RDOS fleet vehicles to EV, now is the perfect time to engage the community on this important topic.”

The RDOS electric vehicle information booths will be at the following events:

Okanagan Falls Try Rec Event: Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 2:30 to 4:30 pmat the Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre, 1141 Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls (Electoral Area “D”).

Naramata Manitou Park Market: Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Manitou Park, 550 Dorothy Avenue, Naramata (Electoral Area “E”).

Osoyoos Farmers’ Market: Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Osoyoos Town Hall Park, 8707 Main Street, Osoyoos.

Penticton Farmers’ Market: Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm in the 100 Block of Main Street, Penticton.

Tulameen Family Fun Days: Saturday, August 5, 2023, from from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm at 2959 Otter Avenue, Tulameen Community Hall, Tulameen (Electoral Area “H”).

Oliver Roots and Fruits Expo: Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, at Oliver Community Park, 6359 Park Drive, Oliver.

Similkameen Sizzle Hot Pepper Festival: Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, at Memorial Park, 417 - 7th Avenue, Keremeos.

The EV information booths are sponsored by Emotive, a member of the Fraser Basin Council and Plug in B.C.

For further information, visit the RDOS Regional Connections website here.