Princess Margaret Secondary School grads celebrating their big night with a march down Lakeshore

Photo: Mike Biden File photo of the Pen High grad parade in 2019

The Penticton community is invited out to watch the Princess Maggie grads in all their glamour at the Grand March on prom night.

Students, graduates and their guests will be heading from the SS Sicamous walking along Lakeshore Drive to the Penticton Lakeside Resort on June 27.

Maggie Vice-Principal Terry Grady said in previous years, students would participate in a parade and ride in everything from classic cars to boats.

"We've gone to this Grand March where kids are more visible, people get to see the gowns, which is why they wanted to come out anyways to the previous parades and see what the gowns look like," he added.

Grady said a number of reasons were involved in the decision to change the format, including equity.

"Dry grad parents were thrilled to find out that they no longer have to source out or rent, borrow a car or boat so that their kid could participate in the parade," he said. "There was a lot of pressure on the parent to come up with something and they're relieved that they don't have to do that.

[There was also] logistics behind it with having people man crossroads that come into Lakeshore, making sure traffic wasn't coming onto the parade route. The cost of insurance now it's everything's going up and just providing security and making sure their safety for the kids."

The hope is the community will come out and make the kids feel special on their big night as everyone wears a beautiful gown or dashing tuxedo.

The Grand March will start at 5:15 p.m. and will be about a half an hour's walk.