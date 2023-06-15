Hedley museum hosting weekend part for town's 125 birthday party

Photo: Hedley Museum

The Hedley Museum is hosting a three-day event this upcoming weekend to celebrate big for the town's 125 birthday.

From June 16-18 2023, the town will be filled will events, activities and volunteers dressed in period costumes. The costumes will be featured from 1898 to 1915 and attendees are invited to do the same.

While the Weekend & Dinner/Dance tickets are now sold out, there are still plenty of events, such as the gold digger breakfast, street bazaar, and tug of war competition to attend.

The full schedule of events can be found online on the museum website here.