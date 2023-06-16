Peach Fest JCI volleyball tournament returning for second year in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay

After a successful first year, the Penticton Peach Festival JCI Penticton Beach Volleyball Tournament is coming back this August.

The two-day tournament at the Skaha Park Beach Volleyball courts. It will include a competitive and fun division. Funds raised from the tournament will support Junior Chamber International Penticton training and legacy projects.

Past JCI funds have gone to projects like JCI Place at Skaha Lake, and the revitalization of the Penticton Channel.



“With the success of last year’s tournament, we are continuing to grow the event. With many teams from last year having already reached out and signing up we are excited for the tournament to grow,” said Stuart Knott, committee chair.

The tournament will feature both a competitive and non-competitive division.

The competitive division will have a cash prize pool of up to $600 for the top team, and the non-competitive division will have various prize packs for the winning teams.

There will also be mini games with prizes, and all registered teams will receive entry packages with goodies.

"The volleyball community in Penticton has really come out to support the tournament and we want to deliver a great event," reads a news release from the JCI.

Team registration is open now online here, and for sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected]