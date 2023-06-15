South Okanagan baseball league coach hopes to lead Team BC team into a championship

Photo: Thurman Matthews Thurman Matthews (right) was recently offered a very big opportunity to coach a Team BC

One of the South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association's coaches and player development specialists has been selected as head coach for Team BC team in a championship in Nevada this September.

Thurman Matthews was recently asked to help coach the 13U BC select team, which will be built out of players from an upcoming tournament this weekend.

Four teams will face off to showcase their skills and hopefully land a spot on the provincial team. The Interior team selected has five kids from Penticton, five from Kelowna, one from Salmon Arm and one from Kamloops.

"Then they'll be sending the team down to Nevada, on Labor Day weekend in September. I was asked to coach the team. So I gladly accepted and I can't wait," Matthews said.

Matthews said he started coaching years ago and his passion has never dropped for leading young players in the sport. He's currently finishing up his bachelor's in health and exercise science as well.

"Honestly my love for baseball and my love for just sharing the passion of the game and just the passion for exercising physical activity [drives me]," he added.

"I just love giving back and hanging out with all the young kids and teaching them some good habits."

While local baseball player numbers dwindled during the pandemic, Matthews said he was happy to see them come back up in the past year or so.

"At the young levels, we have seen a huge increase in registration numbers. What would be my dream is to keep that number rising and have a pretty cool little baseball community here in town."

Thurman has also taken on a new role with SOMBA this year working to help coaches and players from the U11, U13 and U15 divisions.

When Matthews heads down to Nevada he said he will also be using the opportunity to do a little bit of networking and learning from coaches in the United States, seeing what their programs are like.

"For these players, hopefully, they can meet some coaches and just get their name out there and just have one of the best weekends of their life. I know that a lot of these players will never forget the weekend. So I just want to make sure that I can do my best to keep that going as well."

While Matthews said he's excited about the summertime, September can't come soon enough.

"It's a huge honour. I hope I represent the city very well and I hope I represent my family well."