South Okanagan Women in Need Society grateful to community for helping meet fundraising goal

Photo: SOWINS

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is thrilled that after their major fundraising goal was not met, the community stepped up in a big way.

On Sunday, June 4 the annual Walk to End Abuse was held in Penticton, featuring great speakers, food and drink, all in support of SOWINS' work helping women and children flee violence.

But despite a great turnout, the end of the day saw them $2,000 short of their $50,000 target.

SOWINS, a registered charity, decided to keep donations open for another week in the hope they could meet that goal.

The community made it happen, and SOWINS is pleased to announce they hit $51,436 raised, key for helping their services continue throughout the South Okanagan.

SOWINS runs a 24-hour crisis line, emergency sheltering, counselling services for women, youth and children, mobile outreach and community-based victim services programs, along with other services to those in need from Summerland to Osoyoos and Princeton.

To learn more about SOWINS or to donate head to www.sowins.com