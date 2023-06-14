Free family fun event fundraiser for Salvation Army food bank in Penticton

Photo: Castanet file photo of donated canned goods

The Penticton Salvation Army is hosting a Family Fun Food Drive this weekend, hoping to raise donations for needy families while having a blast.

On Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., join the free event at the Salvation Army on Galt Avenue for hours of family-friendly entertainment.

Amuzing Rentals will be on hand with inflatables, cotton candy, face painting and much more.

All of the activities are free, but food and cash donations are encouraged, going to the Salvation Army's work in the community.

