Local rose expert to share tips, history at upcoming Summerland event

Photo: Summerland Ornamental Gardens

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens would like to welcome the public for a unique tour of their roses, with their in-house expert.

On Saturday, July 8 at 10:30 a.m., resident "rosarian" Rick Sauder will speak about the gardens' rose collection, including its history and significance.

He will also share tips about rose care and winter hardiness, specific to the Okanagan region.

A limited number of own-root roses propagated from the gardens' plants will be available for purchase, for $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

Cash or cheque are accepted.

All sale proceeds will go to the Friends of the Gardens non-profit society.

Attendees are asked to meet at the Canadian Heritage rose bed next to the superintendent's house. More information and registration can be found online here.