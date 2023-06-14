Penticton Creek restoration work set to start again

Photo: City of Penticton

Penticton residents can expect to see work resuming on the Penticton Creek restoration project very soon.

The years-long project is intended to mitigate flood risk, restore the creek's natural habitat for fish and widlife and improve traffic flow.

“As part of this overall project, we’ll be making some improvements designed to slow down vehicles in the area and make it safer for pedestrians. Residents will also see more trees planted to enhance the greenspace,” says city engineer Jonathan Chu.

“Work will also continue in the creek during the fish window, which is critical to restore the natural habitat and mitigate future flood risk.”

The fish window refers to July 15 to Aug. 31, which is when in-creek work will not disturb native fish species like salmon.

More than two-thirds of the restoration work planned for this section of Penticton Creek was completed last year.

Construction starts Thursday at Ellis Street and Westminster Avenue East to convert the intersection to a three-way stop, add traffic calming measures and improve sightlines to enhance pedestrian safety.

Drivers will see delays in that area of Ellis Street until the end of June, and a reduced speed to 30 km/hr.

The next phase will be at Wade Avenue and Government Street, which will involve building a sidewalk and realigning the roadway to facilitate the widening of the creek that will occur as part of the naturalization.

"Residents in the area should watch for notices arriving in the mail and anyone passing through this area should expect partial road closures, pedestrian and cyclist detours, and increased equipment and truck activity," reads a press release from the city issued Wednesday.

"The pedestrian footbridge at Norton Street and Wade Avenue East will be temporarily removed from July 3 to Sept. 4 to make it possible for crews to access the creek and side embankment areas. Anyone walking through the area is reminded to watch for signage and to be aware that the nearest locations to cross the creek will be at the Ellis Street Bridge or the footbridge near Eckhardt Avenue East."

For more information on the history and goals of the Penticton Creek project, click here.