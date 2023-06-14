City of Penticton compromises with bike lane design to accommodate local business

Photo: City of Penticton New plans for the lake-to-lake bike lane in Penticton by the South Main Market, which had been concerned about access to parking

The City of Penticton has announced that it and the owners of South Main Market have reached an agreement on a draft design for the final phase of the lake-to-lake bike route, who had previously shared concerns about access to parking at their business that may deter customers.

“We’re pleased to have developed a solution with Tracy and Dan Fehr for the route adjacent to their business,” said Kristen Dixon, city general manager of infrastructure, in a press release Wednesday.

“This design supports the needs of the market while providing a safer solution for everyone, particularly those who are walking or biking along South Main Street.”

According to the city, the altered plan was developed in collaboration with the Fehrs "over the past several months."

It includes 'maintaining some angled parking directly in front of the store, accessed via a one-way drive aisle, as well as shifting the crosswalk to more directly connect pedestrians with their desired destination to the market, which has the added benefit of creating more parking on the west side of the street in close proximity to the market."

The full draft design of the final section of the bike route, from Galt Avenue to Skaha Lake, will be publicly released soon.

At that time, the public will be invited to engage and comment, which will include investigation in to which side of the street residents would prefer parking, and where to add rain gardens and street trees.

The lake-to-lake bike route has been a magnet for controversy since it was first planned in 2019, most recently stirring uproar when a city councillor said he voted mistakenly against completing it, when really, he wanted it finished. The moment prompted a rare re-vote that pushed the final leg of the project forward.

In total, the route will cost an estimated $8 million, however a significant portion of that is anticipated to come from grant funding. To date, $3.45 million in provincial and federal funding has gone towards the project.