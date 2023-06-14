Minimal outflows from Okanagan Lake with dry conditions expected to continue

Casey Richardson

Even with record-breaking early snowmelt this spring and extreme drought recorded last month, Penticton’s dam manager said Okanagan Lake is sitting comfortably below the full pool target.

Shaun Reimer, Okanagan section head and Penticton dam manager said the lake peaked at about 15 centimetres below the full pool target at the start of June.

“We usually try to get to that target sort of in the third or fourth week of June,” he added. “We actually didn't capture as much water in the lake as we really would have liked. But that's not surprising considering how fast the melt was, and then how dry it's been.”

Reimer said he’s not concerned about the lake reaching near 2021’s low levels during that summer's drought.

“We got to a higher lake elevation than we did two years ago. So I think we're in good strength heading through the summer.”

As the dry conditions continue, Reimer said he and his team have fast-tracked the dropping of outflows, slowing down last week and this week.

“A few months ago, we were concerned about the high flows in those tributaries, because of the speed at which the snow was melting. But now with the dry conditions, and the fact that it came so early, a lot of those tributaries into the lake and into the river, are going to be a lot lower probably than normal. So, that's something that may impact people who take their water directly from those streams.”

The team will need to maintain a certain amount of water in the river, for irrigators, farms and fish populations.

“We try to balance not just Okanagan Lake and the river, but of course, Vaseux Lake and Skaha Lake. We're actually trying to raise up Skaha Lake just by a few centimetres, to put it in a sort of a good position. And then again, we'll adjust our flows to try to keep that level for most of the summer.”

Data from the BC River Forecast Centre the last week showed it would be difficult to predict what the summer will bring for drought conditions because this year is so abnormal there is not much to compare it to.

“If you think that we're getting into more drought conditions, the big concern for me is always a multi-year drought and going into a second or third year of a drought. And that's when we really see the concerns. We can usually weather a single-year drought fairly well,” Reimer said.

The dam manager does hope for rain to come in the next few weeks to top up the lake and help with dry conditions.