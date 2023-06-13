Severe thunderstorm warning ended in South Okanagan

Photo: File photo of a lightning strike in the South Okanagan

UPDATE: 5:00 p.m.

Environment Canada has ended the severe thunderstorm warning for the South Okanagan.

Severe thunderstorms have weakened or moved out of the region.

ORIGINAL 4:32 p.m.

Environment Canada meteorologists have issued a warning specific to the South Okanagan that a storm possibly including hail, lightning, and heavy wind is incoming.

As of 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, the storm was located 10 kilometres east of Penticton moving northeast, with "pea-size to dime-size hail."

"Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury," reads the press release.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

Citizens are reminded to go indoors when they hear thunder to avoid injury due to lightning, large hail, wind or torrential rainfall.

More details are available here.