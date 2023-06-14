Summerland's accessible Agur Lake Camp sees successful key golf fundraiser

Photo: Agur Lake Campground

Agur Lake Camp’s 2023 Charity Golf Day was a huge success this weekend, thrilling guests throughout the day.

The annual event, held this year at the Summerland Golf Club, included hole-in-one challenges for the golfers, and an exciting helicopter ball drop at the end of the day.

Only one hole-in-one was made this year during the ball drop from the skies.

The prize winners were: $2,500 Linda Kirbyson, $1,000 Joni Marceau, $500 Lyse Deselliers.

"Agur Lake Camp is also a winner, as one of our prize winners has donated a portion of their prize back to the Camp!" reads an update from the camp issued Tuesday.

Agur Lake Camp is the only campground out of 1,700 in B.C. that accommodates diverse abilities. Located just 10 minutes west of Summerland, it is a unique operation barrier-free access to a camping experience.

All money raised from registration fees and donations at the charity golf day will go right back to operating costs at the camp, which in total is more than $12,500.

To learn more about the camp, visit agurlakecamp.ca