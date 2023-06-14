Summerland museum giving away antique pump organ to a good home

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society is hoping a good home will adopt a unique and historic musical instrument.

They are giving away an antique pump organ, which they said will be free to a good home.

The museum said they do not have room to store this musical instrument and would like to see it displayed where people can enjoy it.

If you are interested in adding this display piece to your business or organization's decor, reach out to the museum at [email protected] or 250-494-9395.