Penticton Emergency Support Services recognized for work; locals urged to be prepared for wildfire season

Photo: Corry View of the Keremeos Creek Fire from Ollala in 2022.

The City of Penticton has recognized the work Penticton Emergency Support Services did last summer to help potential evacuees during the Keremeos Creek wildfire, using the moment as a reminder to everyone in the community to stay vigilant as fire season evolves.

“Penticton is fortunate to have such a dedicated group of volunteers who are ready on short notice to provide support for those who are going through a difficult time,” says Brittany Seibert, the emergency program co-ordinator with the Penticton Fire Department, in a press release Thursday.

“The work they do is vital in relieving some of the anxiety people face during wildfires. The volunteers do it as way to give back to their neighbours, and so, it’s nice to see their work honoured.”

Several communities in the province are already facing evacuations this year. Seibert says now is the time to plan ahead, should evacuations come to the Penticton area.

The Thompson-Okanagan is currently undergoing an ongoing drought.

“It is difficult to predict the exact moment when a fire will ignite. Often, time can be of the essence when it comes to evacuations,” she says.

“Taking the time to have that plan, which includes plan for children and animals, preparing a grab-and-go bag, knowing where important documents like your insurance papers are, can save valuable time in case you do need to leave in a hurry.”

For more on preparing for an emergency, click here, and to sign up for local emergency notifications click here.