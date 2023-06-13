Flying Legends of Victory Tour coming to Penticton Airport

Photo: Penticton YYF

Grab a ride in a historic military plane next month in Penticton during the Flying Legends of Victory Tour.

The event, which is sponsored by the Penticton Flying Club, is coming to Penticton from July 18-23 and offers rides and ground tours of the iconic Second World War warplanes, the B-17 and B-25 Bombers.

Attendees will get an up-close and personal look into how these planes were made and hear stories about where they have been.

Currently, the planes are scheduled to arrive at YYF Penticton Airport on Monday, July 17. According to the airport, further details about their arrival to be made public closer to the date.

The tours are conducted by the CAF Airbase Arizona, a non-profit flying museum, and a unit of the Commemorative Air Force.

According to the airport, the B-17G Bomber, which is nicknamed the Flying Fortress “Sentimental Journey” was built in November 1944.

It is now one of only five currently flying in the world out of more than 12,000 built for combat during the Second World War. It’s the leading exhibition warbird of the tour, conducted by CAF Airbase Arizona, a non-profit flying museum.

The B-25J Bomber was built in early 1944 and was seen as one of the most versatile aircraft of the Second World War. This aircraft, which has been restored, is one of just 34 still flying out of the nearly 10,000 produced.

To book a flight or ground tour, visit The Flying Legends of Victory Tour website.