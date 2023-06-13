'Car racing extravaganza': Sunshine Bowl at the Penticton Speedway this weekend with Hit to Pass Trailer Race

Photo: Penticton Speedway

The Penticton Speedway promises a "car racing extravaganza" this weekend with the Sunshine Bowl.

The weekend features the headlining Hit to Pass Trailer Race with over 10 confirmed drivers prepared to battle it out on the track, along with the RPR Street Stocks, Hornet Class, and Legend Exhibition.

The event is set to take place on Saturday with an action-packed evening.

Fans will also get to share their input by voting for their favourite driver, adding an interactive element to the event.

Returning is past champion and local driver, Rick Digby in the number #32 distinctive black station wagon called "Black Betty 3.0" who started life as a 1981 Malibu Wagon.

"The best part of the trailer race is the absolute carnage," Digby said in the press release. "It's like no other race. Our job is to make the fans stand up and scream and deliver!"



Interested attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets online in advance. General admission tickets for kids aged 9 and under are free when using the coupon code "KIDSFREE."



The gates of Penticton Speedway will open at 4:30 p.m.



"Sunshine Bowl guarantees an unforgettable evening filled with high-octane action, delicious food, and a great night out for Father's Day. Mark your calendars for June 17 and join us at Penticton Speedway to be a part of this exhilarating car racing event," the Speedway said.



For tickets and for more information, head to the official event website at www.sunshinebowl.com