Colours 4 Kids run announces final fundraising total of $40K in Penticton

Photo: Douglas Drouin

Wildstone’s Colours 4 Kids Run has released its final fundraising number from its successful run this weekend.

A total of 770 people registered for the run in support of the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, raising $10,816 that is being matched by Wildstone Construction Group. Another $9,000 in sponsorship funds were received.



Wildstone Construction Group has decided to match that additional sponsorship as well. All together, including rounding up, the total amount being given to OSNS will be $40,000.



Mark Melissen, President of Wildstone on supporting OSNS.



“Giving back to OSNS is a way for us to give back to the community we live and work in," said Mark Melissen, Wildstone president.

"We believe OSNS is a great cause because of their geographic reach and their impact, not only in the treatment and services they provide but in that they provide families with quality care, empathy, and support through some of their toughest challenges in life. OSNS builds more confident youth, and we’re very proud to be a small part of that.”

OSNS supports children and youth throughout the South Okanagan. For more information on their work, click here.