Unique comedy-metal act coming to Penticton this September

Photo: Steel Panther

A unique comedy-metal band that has to be experienced to be believed is coming to Penticton this fall.

On September 28, catch Steel Panther in concert at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The band, described as "comedic glam metal," has been busy since 2000, with six full-length albums, world tours, appearances on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live and Larry King Now, and recently, an audition for America's Got Talent that received a standing ovation.

They also run a YouTube show "Are You Metal?," among other comedic ventures.

Tickets to Steel Panther in Penticton go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m., for $50 general admission. Find them online here or in person at the Valley First box office at the SOEC.

Contributed