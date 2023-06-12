Highway to close for an hour between 7 and 8 p.m. Wednesday around Summerland slide area

Photo: Tom Horton

Highway 97 in Sumemrland will be closed for about an hour Wednesday evening for "remedial slide work."

The scheduled closure is to take effect from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Lakeshore Drive South.

In addition to the closure, DriveBC says intermittent road closures can be expected until June 28.

The area around Lakeshore Drive South has been the scene of two slides over the course of the last four weeks.

Following the second slide last Tuesday, government officials said there is as much as 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material on the slope above the highway at the site of both slides.