Photo: Western Investor

A manufactured home park on the banks of the Similkameen River has been sold.

The Riverside Estate manufactured home park at 3455 Highway 3 west of Keremeos recently sold for $1.45 million.

The park sits on 3.87 acres and consists of 19 lots.

The sale was brokered by Bill Summers of Lighthouse Realty Ltd.

The park’s close proximity to the Similkameen River has caused flooding problems and evacuations in recent years.

with files from The Western Investor