Big turnout at annual Wildstone Colours 4 Kids Run

Penticton's most colorful run did not disappoint.

The annual Wildstone Colours 4 Kids Run saw a big turnout on Sunday, with families of all ages taking part.

The route now winds from Locolanding up Lakeshore Drive, loops around Riverside Park, then circles Okanagan Park before returning to Locolanding.

To kick off the run, participants were doused in washable colors.

The run supports the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre.

In 2019, the last time the run was held before the pandemic, it had 800 participants and raised a record-breaking $21,580 for OSNS, ensuring they can continue to help children in need of developmental therapies around the region.

Wildstone will match all donations up to $20,000.