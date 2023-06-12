2023 Penticton Citizen Survey ready for your feedback

Photo: Casey Richardson

The City of Penticton wants to hear from residents about priorities, services, and a selection of special topics through the 2023 Citizen Survey.

The survey can be completed online by clicking here, or by filling out a paper version at the Community Centre and City Hall. The deadline for providing feedback is June 30.

“This is one of the most important opportunities for residents to share their thoughts on the direction of the City,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“Information collected in this survey will help guide decisions and plans based on what’s important to the community. We strongly encourage residents to use this opportunity to share their views and help shape the remainder of this term.”

Citizen surveys like this one are used to measure and evaluate services year over year. The survey asks a similar set of general questions that can be benchmarked against other cities as well as past years in Penticton. The last survey was conducted in 2019.

“This survey is longer than what most people may be used to when providing feedback as we are taking a deeper dive on more topics,” said communications and engagement manager JoAnne Kleb.

“We greatly appreciate residents who take the 10 to 15 minutes to provide their input. The whole community will be able to view the results in their entirety along with Council and staff once the survey wraps up.”

Anyone who participates in the survey can enter a draw to win one of ten $100 gift cards for a business in Penticton.