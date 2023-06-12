Bryan Adams to play Penticton this fall

Photo: Bang Showbiz

Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams has added a Penticton date to his ongoing world tour.

The Summer of ’69 rocker’s So Happy It Hurts tour will play the South Okanagan Events Centre on Monday, Sept. 11.

Adams’ latest album, which goes by the same name as the tour, was released last year.

The tour stopped last November in Kelowna.

On Monday morning, Live Nation announced fall dates in Kamloops, Victoria, Penticton, Prince George, Grande Prairie, Red Deer and Medicine Hat.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday.

with files from Tim Petruk