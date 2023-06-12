Quick action from fire department helps save nine ducklings in storm drain

Photo: Chase Clermont

A heartwarming incident unfolded in Red Wing Resort, near Penticton's West Bench on Sunday night, as firefighters came to the rescue of a distressed mama duck and her ducklings trapped in storm drains.

Residents in the neighborhood noticed the mama duck pacing near a couple of storm drains, becoming increasingly loud throughout the day.

Concerned for the safety of the ducks, Penticton resident Johnny Aantjes took it upon himself to investigate the situation.

He walked over to see that the mom's ducklings had fallen into the storm grates.

Aantjes then called the non-emergency line for the local fire department.

Shortly after the call, crews arrived at the scene to lend a helping hand.

The firefighters ventured into the drain system and culverts and saved all nine of the mama duck's babies.

It's unknown how long the babies were inside the drain.