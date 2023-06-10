Car crash near Hedley, traffic stopped in both directions

Photo: Contributed

A car crash has slowed traffic just west of Hedley.

Castanet News received a news tip that paramedics, as well as fire crews, are on scene dealing with the crash.

From the photo sent into the Castanet news team, it appears to be a two-vehicle accident that has shutdown traffic in both directions.

A white SUV can clearly be seen with damage done to its hood, while a black truck sits on the side of the road.

Castanet has reached out to emergency services for comment, but expect delays through the area.

The story will be update when more information becomes available.