Discovery House hosting annual Father’s Day event at Skaha Lake Park

Photo: Contributed

Penticton's Discovery House will be hosting its annual Father’s Day event to continue to help "return fathers to children and sons to families".

The widely-attended event is at Skaha Lake Park on June 18 from noon to 3 p.m.

The recovery resource society said staff, volunteers, and possibly prominent community members will be raising funds for the house by taking turns in the Father’s Day Dunk Tank.

The event is an important day to raise awareness around addiction and recovery in the local community.

“The Father’s Day event is a lot of fun, and it's a great way for our guys and our house to connect with the community we support,” Brent Rowland, Program Coordinator at Discovery House, said in a news release.

“Our mission is to return fathers to children and sons to families by helping them overcome the life-shattering impacts of addiction. This event not only helps us raise funds but allows the community to see the resiliency and heart of those men we serve."

The local men’s recovery house has been in operation since 2007 and runs three separate residences in Penticton as part of its recovery treatment program, which keeps its members connected as they move into new stages.

The organization has helped hundreds of men find their way out of addiction and return to being productive members of society.

Since Discovery House is operated on community support as government and grant funding does not cover the majority of their costs, this is a key fundraising event for the organization.

“We are so grateful for the amazing support we have received from Penticton and surrounding communities. Most everyone we speak with has been impacted by the ongoing opioid epidemic or other forms of addiction. We are proud to do our part and hope to expand our services to help as many people as we can,” Rowland added.

This year's event will feature food, street hockey with members of the champion Penticton Vees, music, and other family-friendly events.

For more information about the Father’s Day event, the program at Discovery House, and other ways to support the organization, head to their website at www.discoveryhouserecovery.com

Pledges for those braving the Father's Day dunk tank and other donations can be e-transferred to [email protected]