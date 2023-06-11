Apex Volunteer Fire Department hosting Wildfire Community Preparedness Day to get prepared

Photo: BCWS View of the Keremeos Creek wildfire on July 29, 2022

After the close call the Apex Mountain community had with the Keremeos Creek Wildfire last summer, the Volunteer Fire Department wants residents to understand the effect that FireSmart can have against wildfires.

Molly Raine, fire prevention officer for Apex Fire Rescue said the fourth annual event is meant to help the community no matter what stage they're at to get oriented with FireSmart.

The day will start off with a pancake breakfast and head into morning presentations with a few guest speakers talking about the FireSmart programs, fuel management, structure protection and emergency preparedness.

"The exercise of planning, organizing, and carrying out this kind of work helps raise awareness among the general population, especially the Apex community members who live on or near the wildland-urban interface," Raine added.

In the afternoon, firefighters and community members are volunteering their time to connect with neighbours and work together to do property cleanup of surface vegetation, dead and down trees and tree pruning.

"The primary purpose for the day is to increase our community’s ability to survive a wildfire, primarily by reducing the fuel available for a fire to keep burning – and spreading," Raine said.

"In addition, working together to protect shared interests can help forge stronger bonds within a community, something that can be of enormous value, before, during, and after an emergency."

The department will also be welcoming a new water tender with a traditional ceremony and is inviting residents to help them commission Tender 121 and place it in service.

At the end of the day, the Apex Community Association has volunteered their time to help the department to host a barbecue in the village at Apex to appreciate everybody's hard work.

"BC wildfire services is going to be present at that time as well just to help out with some information for those who weren't able to make it for the day."

Raine hopes that community members will learn how simple it is to get FireSmart started.

"A lot of people think that it's all this crazy work that you need to do, and you can take it that far, but FireSmart starts with a few simple steps. And it really can be that easy."

When wildfire is knocking at the door, it can be too late to act.

"During the Keremeos Creek wildfire last year, we did have time to essentially quickly FireSmart each property. But the next time that we have a wildfire that threatens the area, there might not be that opportunity. And that's why it's so important for homeowners to take this step before there's even a threat, just so that they're ready to go," Raine said.

A curbside chipper is available for the day on Saturday, June 17 to pick up vegetation debris.

Those who can not attend the event can register for a pick-up of vegetation debris. Leave the vegetation at the end of your driveway and email [email protected] with their address by Friday, June 16 to get on the list.