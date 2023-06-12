Summerland museum shares a look back at the progression of Highway 97 from 1920 to 1960

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society 1920s on a stretch of the highway near what is now Sun Oka Beach.

With the recent landslides, closures and travel impacts of Highway 97 on everyone's mind, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a peek back into the area's iconic clay cliffs and the development of the highway in early years.

According to the museum, the photograph above was taken in the 1920s on a stretch of the highway near what is now Sun Oka Beach.

"The highway was little more than a dirt road, and you can see how little space there was for traffic between the cliffs and the lake. The clay cliffs tower over the highway," the wrote in their post.

The second photo, which is below, was taken a little further south towards Penticton in the 1930s.

"Again, the cliffs dominate their surroundings, and the dirt highway clings precariously to their edge. It wasn't unusual for the highway to disappear completely when the lake flooded."

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society In the 1930s the cliffs still tower over the highway

The highway finally got some improvements in 1957, when a new one was constructed to Penticton and bypassed Lower Summerland.

The museum said the third photograph, which is from the 1960s, shows the new road and the ever-present clay cliffs.

"The photo was taken in Trout Creek, looking north, with Illahie Beach (and what would become Illahie RV park) and the sod roof cabin on the right. The current landslide is just a little further up the highway from this photo," the added.

The museum said their takeaway from viewing these past progressions was how much the highway evolved to cope with the increased traffic and improve safety standards.

"They are also a reminder, however, of the power of our natural environment."

