Penticton mom celebrates local grocery store adding accessible shopping carts for her daughter

Photo: Katie Van Gurp

Her four-year-old daughter has a big smile across her face now that she gets to shop with her mom.

Katie Van Gurp put the call out three months ago trying to add specially built shopping carts to Penticton grocery stores, so Holland, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, would be able to join her.

Van Gurp and her husband work hard so that their young one will be able to experience everything else any other kid could do.

She asked for the local stores to look at bringing in Caroline's Carts, which are specially built shopping carts that allow caregivers to bring special needs individuals out while they shop.

It's the first ever patented special needs grocery cart for older children and adults with disabilities. The carts have front and rear brakes, and a five-point safety harness.

The idea for Caroline's Cart was born from a U.S. mother who wanted to give her daughter a fun shopping experience and make her feel included in everyday life.

Van Gurp said that it's hugely important that Holland gets to come with her.

"The story started out with basically writing letters, I wrote a letter to obviously Penticton Walmart and Superstore," she said.

Then Van Gurp reached out to share her story with Castanet, and soon after, the manager for Walmart called.

"Basically said that they would be ordering a cart because they had seen my story," she added. "It was incredible. And the number of people that honestly emailed me after the article, trying to help was incredible. They all said, 'I don't know what I can do about it, I just want to help you.'"

That extra support made Van Gurp feel really positive, knowing so many were behind her.

The cart was ordered, but it is a long process to order and deliver them.

And on Friday, Holland and Van Gurp got to test out the newly arrived Caroline's Cart for the first time.

"I'm really, really happy to hear that at least, Walmart has, basically followed through on that and that the cart has arrived. So I can't wait to kind of go check it out," she said.

"It's definitely a long process but amazing that we have one in Penticton now."

Van Gurp said the store is still trying to figure out a protocol for it, to make sure it doesn't get stolen and that it's just for children with disabilities using it.

"I'm just really happy that it works. It makes my life a lot easier and Holland's life."

Beforehand, if Van Gurp wants to take her daughter shopping, she'll have to bring a second person with her, since she can't push the shopping cart and her daughter's wheelchair or walker as well.

"She loved it!!!" Van Gurp messaged on Friday evening, with Holland in the seat facing mom as they head to do their shopping.

Casey Richardson