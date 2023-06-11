Summerland animal rescue has a ' little heart stealer' of a cat up to adopt

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a cat up to adopt that is going to leave a big hole in many of their volunteer's hearts.

Animal care Team Member Jess Byer said they currently have a "little heart stealer named Jett" that needs to find her perfect home.

"Jett is a young lady that does have feline leukemia. We will definitely go into more detail with any potential adopters, but that does not slow this young lady down," she said.

Jett will need to be the only cat in her forever home.

"If you are ready for sass, sweet and a little extra special, this girl is definitely for you,"

Jett will need a home that is cat savvy and really not up for a quiet life.

"She is a busybody and wants to be in all the know," Byer added.

If you're interested in learning more, send Critteraid an email at [email protected]