Penticton Lawn Bowling Club launches summer program for the first time

Photo: Penticton Lawn Bowling Club

The Penticton Lawn Bowling Club is seeing more interest spark from the younger generation after over 250 different students came to try out the sport over this past week.

Philippa Keys, the Publicity and Marketing Director, said it was been a huge success.

"The students have come from Pen High and from Holy Cross school and they have all really enjoyed it," she said.

"It is just great to see the excitement when they hit the jack."

For the first time, the club will be offering a summer program.

"It would also be wonderful to see perhaps some of the students come and join the club," Keys added.

The Intro. to Lawn bowling club is for ages 10 to 18 and runs for six weeks from July 4 to Aug. 8. from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The cost is $50 and students are encouraged to bring a water bottle, flat-soled shoes and a "great attitude."

A yearly membership to the club is also available for students at $75 and will give them access to bowling seven days a week.

To book or spot or learn more, head to their website here.