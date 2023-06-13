Penticton's Black Petal Tattoo hosting nostalgia-themed flash day with all proceeds going to South Okanagan Children's Charity

Photo: Black Petal Tattoo

Grab yourself a new throwback tattoo from Black Petal Tattoo this weekend and help out the South Okanagan Children's Charity.

The shop wants to "take a walk down memory lane" with its nostalgia-themed flash day. The team is currently gathering info from their followers to see what they are most interested in, and so far the results are Pokemon, Nintendo game characters, beanie babies, blockbusters and more.

Interested participants can head down to the shop on the day of to see if anything interests them since designs won't be released publicly or ahead of time.

Tattoos will range from $100 to $300 and done by Vader (@deadjedi.tattoo) and Jonnii (@jgunstattoo).

"We hope to see you come out and get some dope tattoos to raise money for local kids and their families who need it," the shop said in their post.

"Every cent goes towards funding for families of children suffering from health issues or medical expenses right here in the Okanagan."

The event runs on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to close on a first-come-first-serve basis.

There will also be a local artist in the shop selling original art with 50 per cent of her proceeds going to SOCC.

For more information, head to Black Petal's Facebook page here.