Summerland started into next phases for Giant’s Head Mountain Trails redevelopment project

Photo: District of Summerland Left to Right: Councillor Richard Barkwill, Ellen Walker- Matthews (Rotary Club), Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer, Mayor Doug Holmes, Knowledge Keeper Richard Armstrong, Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel, Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang, Tara Montgomery (ONA), Councillor Janet Peake, MLA Dan Ashton.

"Nothing represents Summerland more than Giant’s Head Mountain."

The District of Summerland officially kicked off the next phases of work on the Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Redevelopment Project on Friday.

Mayor Doug Holmes was joined by Council, Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel and Knowledge Keeper Richard Armstrong, Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang, Rotary Club representatives, staff, and project consultants from Associated Engineering.

The 87-hectare mountain park holds historical, ecological and recreational importance in the District of Summerland.

In 2018, the District, in consultation with the community, completed a Trails Redevelopment Plan, aimed at balancing recreation opportunities while keeping with conservation.

The project kick-off also included an unveiling of an interpretive sign which was developed in partnership between the Okanagan Nation Alliance, Penticton Indian Band and the District of Summerland.

Now in phases three and four, work will include:

Upper circulation road upgrades and connecting pedestrian trails

Upper parking lot washroom upgrades

Construction of the upper section of the Grind trail to the top of the mountain

Remedial planting and invasive weed management

Trail erosion control measures

Continued First Nations consultation for Indigenous interpretive signage

Brush removal and fire hazard remediation work

Park road improvements and a new park entrance washroom

Design work will be completed in 2023 and construction is planned to begin in the spring of 2024.

Summerland received funding through the Investing in Infrastructure Canada Program to complete phases three and four, which included financial support of $673,113 from the Government of Canada and $560,871 from the Government of British Columbia.

The district said they will contribute 26.7 per cent of the $1,682,782 project, which equals out to $448,798.

“We congratulate Summerland Mayor Holmes and Council for their success in acquiring funding for the Giant’s Head Improvement project,” Chief Greg Gabriel said in the news release. “The Penticton Indian Band welcomes their commitment for including and showcasing our Indigenous perspective with this project. We will continue to work with the District of Summerland in further building our relationships on initiatives of mutual interest and values.”

Mayor Holmes said that Giant's Head has "strong cultural significance for the Syilx Okanagan people and is appreciated by all who live here for its ecological value and recreational opportunities."