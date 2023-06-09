Penticton Speedway cancels first day of Sprint Races due to undesirable weather

Photo: Penticton Speedway

The Penticton Speedway announced the cancellation of the Sprint Races on Friday night due to heavy rain and unfavourable track conditions.

The track said despite the disappointment caused by this unforeseen circumstance, there still ready and geared up to proceed as planned for day two.

"The decision to cancel day one on Friday was made proactively by the organizers in order to prioritize the safety and enjoyment of our loyal fans and talented racers," Rob Leighton, a representative from the National Sprint Tour (NST) said in the press release.

"Unfortunately, mother nature is not on our side today, and we wanted to make this decision before our fans made the trip to the Speedway. It is essential that we avoid having them sit in the rain while we make any necessary determinations. Our primary objective is to act in the best interests of our fans and the racers."

Jennifer Metituk, the spokesperson for the Penticton Speedway, said her weather plays such a big role for their events, and unfortunately, tonight will be too wet for the Sprint Cars to race.

"Thankfully, we have day two on Saturday, and we look forward to providing an exceptional racing experience for all attendees."

To Speedway added that to ensure that the loyal supporters of the Sprint Races are not left disappointed, all current ticket holders for day one will be automatically refunded.

"The refund process will be executed promptly and efficiently, with no action required on the part of the ticket holders," they added.

"The organizers of the Northwest Sprint Races at Penticton Speedway are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for all attendees and are working tirelessly to make day two a memorable occasion."

As weather conditions are unpredictable, the event management team will be continuing to monitor the situation closely and provide updates regarding any changes or potential adjustments to the schedule.

For updates, head to the Penticton Speedway website.