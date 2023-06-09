Penticton's former mayor loses court battle against relatives

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo John Vassilaki

Penticton's former mayor has lost a legal challenge against his brother and two nephews, which involved the running of their family businesses.

John Vassilaki had filed a petition in BC Supreme Court in February seeking what's known as an “Oppression Remedy” through the Business Corporations Act, against his brother Nicholas Vassilakakis and two nephews Florio Michael Vassilakakis and George Ioannis Vassilakakis.

John and his son Florio William Vassilakakis are minority shareholders of JPN Holdings Ltd. and Vassilaki & Sons Investments Ltd.

There has been "ongoing acrimony" between the family members for several years, and a separate lawsuit between the parties is scheduled to head to trial on July 31, 2023 in Kelowna courts.

The recent petition stems from a January 2023 shareholders meeting in which Nicholas, Michael and George were elected as directors of the two corporations, while John and William were removed from their director roles.

In his petition, John sought a ruling that the actions of Nicholas and Michael be declared “oppressive,” that the three directors not be allowed to removed any funds from the corporations, and that William be appointed a director in place of Nicholas.

But Justice Briana Hardwick ultimately ruled against John and William's petition.

“In order to make such a finding, pursuant to the [Business Corporations Act] analysis set forth above, I must conclude that the change in directorship at the Meeting was contrary to the reasonable expectations of John and William,” Justice Hardwick said in her ruling.

“In my view, based upon the evidence before me, I simply cannot reach such a conclusion.”

Justice Hardwick said John and William had provided insufficient evidence to prove their case.

“Essentially all that I know is that the Corporations are closely-held family companies and that up to the date of the Meeting there were five directors,” she wrote in her ruling.

“I do not know what their operations are so as to assess 'general commercial practice.' I do not have the articles of the Corporations. I have no evidence as the historical directorship of the Corporations to assess past practice. I have no minutes of the Meeting to confirm what John says was discussed. I do not even know the authority upon which the Meeting was being held.”

In their petition, John and William alleged Nicholas, Michael and George threatened to remove funds from the corporations. Justice Hardwick said there are “are absolutely no particulars of these alleged threats provided or any supporting evidence.”

She found John and William displayed “reckless indifference” by not recognizing their claim had no chance of success due to a lack of evidence, and as such, she awarded “special costs” to Nicholas, Michael and George. This means John and William will have to pay the bulk of the three respondents' legal fees.

John Vassilaki served as mayor of Penticton from 2018 to 2022, until he was unseated by Julius Bloomfield in October 2022.