Penticton full of fun events to take dad to for Father's Day

Enjoy Father’s Day on the green at one of the South Okanagan’s tee-rrific golf courses.

Brian McDonald, Fairview Mountain Golf Course’s general manager and director of golf said it's been a great start to the season, with a cooler spring keeping the course in great shape as the better weather moves in.

“I certainly think golf is a great Father’s Day activity even if just to come and enjoy one of our three patios with amazing views of the golf course and valley,” he said.

And with June being the golf course’s busiest month, McDonald recommends patrons either call the golf shop or book online to reserve a tee time, especially if they’re wanting to spend Father’s Day on the course.

One of the great things about golf, he said, is “the fact you are out in the fresh air amongst beautiful surroundings for four hours.”

“(It) helps everyone connect on a personal level. Put the phones away and enjoy the company,” he added. “I think because golf is a sport that can be played at any age is kind of what makes golf so special. Fathers and (their children) can play together and enjoy some friendly competition. Most other sports don’t offer that level playing field.”

With a freshly renovated lounge and a revamped menu for the 2023 season, patrons can enjoy a meal after a round of golf, with McDonald recommending the mushroom soup.

“Our new mushroom soup made from scratch is a great place to start,” he said. “Then there are so many choices from there.”

For more information or to book a tee time, visit fairviewmountain.com

After a round of golf, be sure to take Dad to Covert Farms Family Estate, a family-friendly farm and winery offering picnics by the fire, harvest tours and other experiences.

For more information visit covertfarms.ca

Head a little further south and you’ll find the Osoyoos Golf Club, which boasts the longest golf season in the Okanagan with two full length courses.

“(It’s) a very unique property with two distinctively different golf courses (with) professional and friendly staff,” said Osoyoos Golf Club general manager Doug Robb.

Much like Fairview Mountain Golf Course, Robb encourages those interested in coming down for the Father’s Day weekend (and for the entire month of June) to book a tee time in “as early as possible,” while also taking the opportunity to enjoy a Father’s Dale sale in the pro shop.

Dubbing it a “game of a lifetime,” Robb said one of the best things about golf is that people “can play together no matter what the skill levels of the players may be.”

And with daily specials at the Greenside bar and grill, Robb said it’s a “great place to come and sit on the deck for a bite to eat and cold beverage.”

“Members and non-members alike can access the club either for golf or a visit to the restaurant,” he added.

For more information or to book a tee time, visit golfosoyoos.com

If you’re in Penticton, be sure to check out the Penticton Golf & Country Club, which boasts a nine-hole course and restaurant. For more information, visit pentictongolf.ca

Or head on over to the Barley Mill Brew Pub, which offers a family-friendly seating area and an All-You-Can-Eat-Ribs event for Father’s Day.

Check out barleymillpub.com for more information.

Just south in Okanagan Falls, you’ll find See Ya Later Ranch where you can enjoy brunch before their “Pride in the Vines” event on Sunday, June 17, featuring 12 wine and food stations, a barbecue, games, photo booth and Tickleberry’s.

Visit sylranch.com for more information.

