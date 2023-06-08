Shaw outage in downtown Penticton streets fixed

Photo: Shaw

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.

Shaw is reporting that the outage has been fixed and is now resolved.

ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.

Some Shaw customers in downtown Penticton are currently experiencing an interruption to cable television, internet and home phone services on Thursday morning.

Shaw confirms on its website it is dealing with an outage in Penticton.

"We are working to restore service as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," their outage update stated.

It's not clear what is behind the outage at this point.

Castanet will update when more information becomes available.